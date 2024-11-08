© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Utility bill assistance program now open in Louisville

Louisville Public Media | By William Padmore
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Trees and ground covered with snow in Louisville's Shelby Park.
Ryan Van Velzer
/
LPM
Louisville was expected to see one to three inches of snow Thursday ahead of bitter cold overnight.

LIHEAP enrollment has begun for the cold weather months in Louisville. Eligible residents can get assistance on energy and wastewater bills.

People living in Louisville who are struggling to pay their energy and wastewater bills may be eligible for assistance.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program – or LIHEAP – helps people living at or below 150% of the federal poverty rate to pay their heating bills. That’s about $3,900 a month for a family of four. Roughly 6.7 million households use LIHEAP in a typical year nationwide.

Assistance is applied as a one-time payment per season directly to a household’s energy provider.

How much depends on the type of housing, type of fuel and a family’s income level.

Eligible residents will need:

  • Proof of all household income for the preceding month (Social Security Award letter, pay stubs, etc. or proof of $0 income). 
  • Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
  • Most current heating bill; or statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent; or statement from your utility company if you participate in a pre-pay electric program. Please bring the account number and name on the account for all heating fuel sources and electricity. 

Prior LIHEAP assistance does not impact a household’s eligibility.

Louisville residents who meet the criteria can also enroll in a similar program that offers discounts on wastewater charges. For Metro Sewer District’s Emergency Waste Rate Assistant Program, residents need to show proof of an active utility account with Louisville Water Company and MSD.

Residents can apply for winter assistance until Dec. 15.

More information is available at Louisville Metro’s website.
William Padmore
William is LPM's "All Things Considered" host. Email William at wpadmore@lpm.org.
See stories by William Padmore
