JCTA-backed candidates sweep Jefferson County Board of Education elections

The Jefferson County Board of Education will have several new members next year, according to unofficial election results reported late Tuesday.

Voters elected former Louisville Metro Council legislative aid Trevin Bass to fill the District 4 seat representing southwest Jefferson County. Bass won against Barbara Lewis, with 55% of the 25,100 votes cast.

In District 1, the only other contested school board race, incumbent Gail Logan Strange beat out Mark Gatton by a wide margin, with 75% of the vote. The school board appointed Strange to fill a vacancy in District 1 late last year.

Both Strange and Bass had the backing of the Jefferson County Teachers Association and its political action committee, Better Schools Kentucky.

Taylor Everett ran unopposed in District 7. Everett is the father of a JCPS high school student and works for a staffing company.

District 2 also had only one candidate after the former member Chris Kolb withdrew from the race and later resigned from his seat. Another challenger also withdrew. Attorney Tricia Lister who ran unopposed will continue to represent District 2. The board appointed her to fill the vacancy left by Kolb in September..