Kentucky and Indiana votes. It’s Election Day 2024

Tuesday is Election Day, and experts expect voter turnout will be significant . It’s already proven to be in Kentucky based on early voting tallies .

While the presidential race is a motivator for many, there are other federal, state and local races that could change the political makeup of jurisdictions all over Kentucky and Indiana, and some ballot amendment proposals.

Internet posts claiming ballot marker device errors or ballot issues are already circulating. To date, the Kentucky Board of Elections has investigated claims and confirmed elections remain secure. If you encounter an issue at the polls, you can get in touch with your state’s officials.

Kentucky State Board of Elections

https://elect.ky.gov

502-573-7100

Indiana Secretary of State, Diego Morales

https://www.in.gov/sos/elections

317-232-3939

Before you go to the polls, be sure to check out:

The Kentucky Public Radio voter guide , which includes a tool you can use to find more information about who will be on your ballot.

The Southern Indiana voter guide , which has details about the local contested candidates who want your votes.

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is offering free rides on Election Day. The agency serves Louisville and parts of Southern Indiana. There are other organizations organizing free rides to the polls, and some rideshare services are offering discounts.

Polls are open in both states from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. In each state, laws say that if you are in line by 6 p.m., you must be allowed to vote.