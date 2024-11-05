© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Kentucky and Indiana votes. It’s Election Day 2024

Louisville Public Media | By Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
People wait in line to vote in Jefferson County, Kentucky.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
It's expected to be a busy Election Day this year, with federal, state and local officials running for office, plus amendments on the ballot.

Polls are open in Kentucky and Indiana 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Laws say that if you’re in line by 6 p.m., you must be allowed to vote.

Tuesday is Election Day, and experts expect voter turnout will be significant. It’s already proven to be in Kentucky based on early voting tallies.

While the presidential race is a motivator for many, there are other federal, state and local races that could change the political makeup of jurisdictions all over Kentucky and Indiana, and some ballot amendment proposals.

Internet posts claiming ballot marker device errors or ballot issues are already circulating. To date, the Kentucky Board of Elections has investigated claims and confirmed elections remain secure. If you encounter an issue at the polls, you can get in touch with your state’s officials.

Kentucky State Board of Elections

https://elect.ky.gov

502-573-7100

Indiana Secretary of State, Diego Morales

https://www.in.gov/sos/elections

317-232-3939

Before you go to the polls, be sure to check out:

The Kentucky Public Radio voter guide, which includes a tool you can use to find more information about who will be on your ballot.

The Southern Indiana voter guide, which has details about the local contested candidates who want your votes.

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is offering free rides on Election Day. The agency serves Louisville and parts of Southern Indiana. There are other organizations organizing free rides to the polls, and some rideshare services are offering discounts.

Polls are open in both states from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. In each state, laws say that if you are in line by 6 p.m., you must be allowed to vote.

Read more of our coverage leading up to the 2024 election here.
Tags
News 2024 ElectionsKentuckysouthern indianaIndianapolitics
Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Bec is LPM's news director. Email Bec at bec@lpm.org.
See stories by Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.