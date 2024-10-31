Listen: LPM takes on a local haunt. Warning, jump scares and screams ahead

The Bluegrass state is filled with historical, haunted attractions. Louisville alone is home to places like Baxter Avenue Morgue, Waverly Hills Sanatorium and the Old Louisville witches’ tree. Legends like the Pope Lick Monster have endured decades and frighten generations and generations of Louisvillians.

Now, I am a fan of getting scared. At least when I've signed up for it. But I know that's not everyone's cup of tea.

I can't think of a person who exemplifies that more than LPM news director Bec Feldhaus Adams. She hates all things scary.

She stopped watching "Stranger Things" during season one because she got too freaked out.

And so that made her the perfect candidate to join me at Grim Trails, a local haunt that takes a twisted take on beloved fairy tales.

She finally agreed to go with me after years of pleading because, “You have also been pushing yourself this year, doing different types of reporting and trying new things, and that is also scary. And so I thought, if you can do all of those things, then I can go to a haunted trail and let you tape how embarrassing it's gonna be for me.”

I chose a haunt that’s outside, and one I thought Bec might find… less terrifying.

So we went to Grim Trails in Tom Sawyer Park. You know, like the Brothers Grimm.

The half-mile-long dark path is filled with actors playing twisted takes on beloved fairy tales and fables.

Enjoy our screams of terror.