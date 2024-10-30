Host Ayisha Jaffer joins Louisville Public Media to help develop talk show

Louisville Public Media is excited to welcome Ayisha Jaffer to our talk show team. Jaffer will help develop and host a talk show and podcast focused on local issues and conversations.

Jaffer comes to Louisville from Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current, where she’s been a host since April, 2022. Jaffer has also been a freelance contributor to KEXP in her home state of Wisconsin for four years, and previously served as Music Director and Assistant Program Director at WNXP in Nashville.

“I am more than excited to join such a passionate and esteemed team and discover every corner of Louisville and the surrounding areas,” Jaffer said.

LPM’s Director of Podcasts and Special Projects, Laura Ellis, said now that the team is complete, she’s excited to kick the new show’s development into high gear.

“Ayisha is a natural behind a microphone and has a genuine curiosity about people and places,” Ellis said. “It’s such a unique opportunity to build a brand new show, and the team we have in place now is well-positioned to create a thoughtful space for our community to talk about what’s important.”

Jaffer will make the transition in mid-November. She joins Ellis and current LPM staffers MIchelle Tyrene Johnson, Jacob Munoz and Alex Biscardi to work on developing the show, which is expected to launch in early 2025.

