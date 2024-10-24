Louisville housing authority: Dosker Manor redevelopment will have fewer units

The Louisville Metro Housing Authority says the replacement will probably have fewer units than the complex has now. The complex currently has over 600 units, and has been plagued with poor conditions such as pest infestations, maintenance problems, and safety and security issues.

LMHA is still seeking federal approval for the demolition.

Residents are in the process of moving out of Dosker Manor. Around 50 residents have relocated so far, according to LMHA. Many people who live there are seniors or have disabilities.

Jailen Leavell, a spokesperson for the housing authority, said the agency is in the early stages of planning what will replace Dosker Manor, along with co-developer LDG Development, which makes market-rate and affordable housing.

Leavell said the replacement housing would not have the same number of units as Dosker Manor currently has.

“It will be affordable housing rebuilt on that site. We also know that the chance of rebuilding 600 units is very unlikely,” he said Wednesday.

The cost for redeveloping Dosker Manor isn’t yet known.

“I think right now, that's sort of premature. We haven't really had those discussions. I think the thing that we do know and that we can answer is it will be affordable housing rebuilt on that site,” Leavell said.

District 4 Louisville Metro Council Member Jecorey Arthur, an Independent whose district includes Dosker Manor, said many residents do not want to live in the complex now given its state. But those who want to return after it’s redeveloped may have less of a chance if there are fewer units.

“We're in a situation where they're using the grievances of the residents to justify displacing the residents and not allowing them to come back and reap the benefits of a new Dosker Manor,” he said.

Leavell said LMHA is working on improving its other properties so that residents who move to another property run by the housing authority may be willing today, instead of moving again.

As of now, residents who are relocating may be able to get assistance. Housing navigators offer options to residents that include Section 8 vouchers, relocating to LMHA public housing units and buying a home either through Section 8 or with down payment assistance from LMHA.