Ballots & Brews: Join us for food, fun and election information

Everyone’s talking about the presidential candidates, but what about the local and statewide races on next week’s ballot?

Join LPM News for a pre-election night out we’re calling Ballots & Brews. We’ll have games, prizes, music, food, and a chance to explore our local general election voter guide.

When & Where:

Wednesday, Oct. 30 | 5-7 p.m.

Blk Koffee — Goodwill Opportunity Campus

2820 W Broadway in Louisville

What to Expect:



Election-themed games: Try your hand at Ballot Bingo or test your knowledge with Two Truths and a Lie about election rules.

A ballot breakdown: Information on all the contested races on the ballot and election FAQs.

Good eats: Enjoy some snacks and treats while you learn.

Music & community: Relax while connecting with your neighbors.

Register for this free event.