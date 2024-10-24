Ballots & Brews: Join us for food, fun and election information
Everyone’s talking about the presidential candidates, but what about the local and statewide races on next week’s ballot?
Join LPM News for a pre-election night out we’re calling Ballots & Brews. We’ll have games, prizes, music, food, and a chance to explore our local general election voter guide.
When & Where:
Wednesday, Oct. 30 | 5-7 p.m.
Blk Koffee — Goodwill Opportunity Campus
2820 W Broadway in Louisville
What to Expect:
- Election-themed games: Try your hand at Ballot Bingo or test your knowledge with Two Truths and a Lie about election rules.
- A ballot breakdown: Information on all the contested races on the ballot and election FAQs.
- Good eats: Enjoy some snacks and treats while you learn.
- Music & community: Relax while connecting with your neighbors.