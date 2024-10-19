© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Braun outraises, outspends gubernatorial opponents in 2024's third fundraising quarter

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Three photos of candidates for governor, side-by-side. Mike Braun is a White man, balding with dark, graying hair. He is wearing glasses and a tan suit jacket over a gray shirt. Donald Rainwater is a White man, bald, with a white goatee. He is wearing glasses, a black suit jacket with a light blue shirt and yellow tie. Jennifer McCormick is a White woman with blonde hair. She is wearing a black jacket.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
From left to right, Republican Mike Braun, Libertarian Donald Rainwater and Democrat Jennifer McCormick combined to spend more than $5 million in Indiana's gubernatorial race from July through September. (Brandon Smith/IPB News)

Republican Mike Braun went into the final month of the governor’s campaign with a healthy financial lead over his opponents.

Braun raised $3.1 million from July through September, nearly three times as much as Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick did in the same period.

But McCormick had a lot more people giving money — more than four times as many contributors as Braun. Her largest donations came from the political arm of the Indiana State Teachers Association and philanthropist Deborah Simon.

Braun’s biggest contributors were the Indiana Republican Party and Republican Governors Association, as well as Cynthia Fisher, a national health care consumer advocate.

READ MORE: What do I need on Election Day? The general election is Nov. 5

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Braun outspent McCormick more than two-to-one in the last three months and went into October with $1.2 million still left in his campaign coffers, more than double what McCormick has.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater trails his opponents by a considerable margin. He raised a little less than $9,000 from July through September, and went into October with a little less than $17,000 in his campaign account.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
News Indianasouthern indiana2024 Elections
Brandon Smith
