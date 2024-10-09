New program: America, Are We Ready?

Are we ready for the upcoming election? LPM News host Bill Burton spoke with the program's cohost, Brian Lehrer, about what to expect from the show and how you can participate.

Bill Burton: America. Are we ready? Is a series of specials that you'll be able to hear on successive Wednesday nights at 8pm starting tomorrow night. The shows will focus on the upcoming election and what it means for our money. It's hosted by WNYC's Brian Lehrer and Marketplace's senior Washington correspondent, Kimberly Adams. And we're joined by Brian Lehrer to talk about the show, Brian, it's good to talk with you.

Brian Lehrer: Bill, it's great to be on with you. Hi.

BB: Let's start at square one and talk about what people can expect from each episode.

BL: So our first show, this week's show, is going to be on health care costs. We're lucky to have former NPR health correspondent Julie Rovner now with KFF Health News to be our guide through the wonkier parts. But you know, we think wonky is interesting when it comes to why your bank account is being drained. So we'll compare the Trump and Harris records and proposals and also what the parties have done in Congress on things like prescription drug prices, insurance premiums and co pays and other things. And we'll be inviting people to call in and tell us how health care costs are affecting your personal finances and how that's informing your politics. We're actually collecting some stories for that in advance too. If anyone in Louisville area wants to participate, you can go to wnyc.org/economystory. Or, of course, people can just call in during the live show as well. (844-745-8255)

BB: You'll also be focusing on more than just the economy. You're going to have an episode in just a few weeks with the co host of On The Media, Brook Gladstone. Tell us about that one.

BL: Yeah, the co host of On The Media, Brook Gladstone and Michael Lohinger, and we're going to be assessing how the media has done during this campaign season. Have they let the campaigns drive most of the media coverage, or have the major media and for that matter, social media, where so many people get their news these days, for better or worse, be driven by the issues and things that really inform people. Rather than just try to disinform or misinform or vilify one side or the other. And that'll be our media segment. And then the night after the election, when we don't know whether things will be resolved or not, on November 6, we'll be doing another special to talk about the result and the outcome or to talk about the process going forward.