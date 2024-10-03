Stephen George resigns as CEO of Louisville Public Media

Stephen George announced Thursday he will be leaving Louisville Public Media after nine years with the nonprofit, most of which he spent as president and CEO.

“It has been an honor unlike anything I’ve experienced to lead this fine organization,” he said in his public announcement. “Through a time of unprecedented change and tumult in Louisville and across our country, we have stood together — connecting over news and information we can trust, and music and arts that bind our community and make it stronger.”

J. Tyler Franklin / LPM Stephen George

George will officially exit the organization in January and begin a new job as the American Journalism Project's head of emerging markets. He’ll still live in Louisville.

George joined LPM in August 2015 as executive editor in the newsroom, helping fellow journalists produce award-winning reporting. He has been the organization’s top executive since July 2018.

In announcing his departure and looking back on his tenure here, George noted how LPM has greatly increased the amount of local reporting it produces, expanded local hosting on its music stations and offered a growing number of live events across the city.

George's time as CEO wasn't without difficulties. Earlier this year, LPM laid off eight employees as part of a budgetary decision to cut the organization's operating expenses by about 10%.

Now, as he prepares to leave LPM, George said he's confident in the organization's future.

“Today, as we enter our 75th year of service in 2025, LPM is stronger than ever,” he said. “And there is much to be excited about on the horizon: a new local news talk show and podcast from WFPL, a regional news hub in which LPM is partnering with NPR and other stations to expand coverage of regional news that matters, expanded areas of coverage from our local newsroom, new features and community presence from our music stations.”

This story will be updated.