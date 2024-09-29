New weather alert radios available for the deaf and hard of hearing in Kentucky

Efforts are underway to make life safer for Kentucky’s hearing impaired.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new program that will distribute free weather alert radios to deaf and hard-of-hearing Kentuckians for emergency alerts.

"Moore Safe Nights” is a multi-state agency collaboration honoring Virginia Moore, the late deaf and hard-of-hearing advocate. Moore was an interpreter for Beshear during his Team Kentucky updates.

Anita Dowd is the executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. She said these weather radios have two components to help those who cannot hear.

“One is a small strobe light that can be attached to the wall or the bed frame that will flash really bright in the dark. The other is a small vibrating device called a 'pillow shaker' that can be attached to the pillow or placed under the pillow,” she said.

Dowd said this program can save lives.

“This program really has a huge impact on us, it’s a game changer, it ensures that we’re informed, and we can stay safe,” she said.

The program has acquired 700 weather alert radios specifically adapted for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

They are available on a first come, first served basis.

More information about how to apply for the radios can be found here.

