Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear calls for resignation of jailed Letcher County Sheriff

Gov. Andy Beshear is asking for the resignation of Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines.

Stines, 43, was arrested last week for the alleged shooting death of Letcher District Court Judge Kevin Mullins, 54.

In a letter dated Sept. 25, Beshear called on Stines to step down by the end of the day Friday, and if he declines, Beshear said he would begin the process of removing him from office. State law allows the governor to remove a peace officer for neglect of duty.

"One of the most important roles of state government is to provide safety to our people, and right now, Letcher County doesn't have an active and working sheriff," Beshear said during a news briefing on Thursday.

Stines pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder during a virtual arraignment on Wednesday.

Police haven’t released a motive, but said there was a short, personal argument between the two men leading up to the shooting inside Mullins’ office at the county courthouse on Sept. 19. Stines immediately surrendered and is being held in the Leslie County Detention Center.

Beshear said a Kentucky peace officer hasn't been removed from office in several decades and estimated the process could about six months.

Stines is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1.

