ARC laying off staff, repurposing Kentucky facilities amid impending reimbursement cuts

WEKU | By Shepherd Snyder
Published September 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
ARC graphic.
Via
/
Addiction Recovery Care
ARC is also under investigation by the FBI.

Treatment provider Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) is laying off an undisclosed amount of workers and making changes to some of its facilities ahead of impending reimbursement rate cuts to Medicaid.

ARC is the largest drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider in Kentucky.

The layoffs will affect ARC’s workforce of 1,350 people. The company says they’re supporting those affected during the transition.

The company is also transitioning four of its facilities at its Louisa headquarters to housing for students receiving vocational training. It’s moving clients formerly housed there to other facilities.

A fifth facility in Owsley County is undergoing renovations and will reopen next year.

A spokesperson declined to say just how many employees and clients are being affected by the changes, because of respective personnel and medical privacy concerns.

The treatment provider is currently under investigation by the FBI for possible health care fraud. ARC says the layoffs are unrelated to the investigation.

