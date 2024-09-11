Indiana Rep. Wendy Dant Chesser reflects on 90 days in office

It’s been just over three months since Wendy Dant Chesser took the reins from Democrat Rita Fleming as the representative for Indiana House District 71.

She was selected by caucus in May to fill the remainder of Fleming’s term, after Fleming announced she was stepping down soon after running unopposed in the primary. Dant Chesser is also the chief director for corporate strategy and external affairs for the River Ridge Development Authority.

Dant Chesser will also be on the ballot in November, where she’ll face Republican Scott Hawkins and Libertarian Gregory T. (Greg) Hertzsch for the seat. It includes Clarksville, Jeffersonville and a small part of New Albany.

Dant Chesser called her first three months “a wonderful, wonderful whirlwind.”

“It has been a lot of fun. I have met wonderful people,” she said. “I have seen some of the best in people, and as you learn the issues that they need to have addressed, you just want to roll up your shirt sleeves and jump in and help the folks who have put me in this position.”

She’s talked with constituents about changes to public high schools in the state, and the upcoming adoption of a new high school diploma. State leaders recently revised their plans to change high school graduation requirements for Indiana students after criticism over initial plans, which included two separate diplomas.

Dant Chesser recently hosted a town hall to discuss the current proposal, ahead of the state opening up the public comment process. State education leaders have until the end of the year to finalize the plans.

“We have been trying to spread the message about that so that people who are either parents or businesses or educators in Southern Indiana can have their voices heard on this process,” she said.

Dant Chesser has also spoken with people frustrated over customer service issues with RiverLink, the tolling operator for the Ohio River Bridges project. She’s also fielded concerns about property taxes, veterans issues and changes with Medicaid.

In July, the state rolled out a new managed care system for aging Hoosiers . That has meant centralized care — people contact their care coordinator at one of several managed care entities across the state to help with services. It’s aimed at improving services and options.

But Dant Chesser said there are concerns, like using the system to connect with people who may be across the state.

“Those entities are managing from afar, and we're relying on seniors and anyone who's helping seniors to figure out and navigate a very complex technology system,” she said.

Dant Chesser said if she wins in November, she wants to work on measures that would address jobs, training and education and shortfalls in state childcare. Indiana’s next general session starts in January.

