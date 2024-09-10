© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Hey Louisville and Southern Indiana, talk to us about your community’s most pressing issues

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published September 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
A banner that reads "Small Groups, Big Conversations with LPM News"
Giselle Rhoden
/
LPM
At LPM News, we want to hear from everyday leaders who are doing the work to better our community. We're hosting listening sessions to learn more about what matters to you.

With the election coming up, we’re hosting discussions to hear what you think about the most pressing local issues — with the topics flowing from community members who join the conversations.

This election season has brought forth heightened emotions, political discourse and division in our community. At LPM News, we care about meeting with people who are impacted by the decisions made on local, state and federal levels.

We’re inviting community stakeholders like you to participate in one of our upcoming listening sessions. Each group will include about five people. Times, dates and locations will be finalized once participants are confirmed.

The conversations will start with an important question: What matters most to you in your community, and what does it look like to take on these issues?

Each listening session will be recorded and portions may be used on the radio, on our website or on our social media.

How to join the conversation

In order to have these conversations, we want to reach out to people who are already making strides to better their communities.

Whether you’re a teacher, a pastor, a volunteer at a local shelter or the founder of your own nonprofit organization, we want to hear from as many different voices as possible from every corner of Louisville and Southern Indiana.

If you want to share your take, fill out the Google Form below.

We will use the information on this form to contact you. We will not share your contact information with anyone outside of LPM.
Tags
News CommunityKentucky2024 Elections
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
See stories by Giselle Rhoden
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.