Hey Louisville and Southern Indiana, talk to us about your community’s most pressing issues

This election season has brought forth heightened emotions, political discourse and division in our community. At LPM News, we care about meeting with people who are impacted by the decisions made on local, state and federal levels.

We’re inviting community stakeholders like you to participate in one of our upcoming listening sessions. Each group will include about five people. Times, dates and locations will be finalized once participants are confirmed.

The conversations will start with an important question: What matters most to you in your community, and what does it look like to take on these issues?

Each listening session will be recorded and portions may be used on the radio, on our website or on our social media.



How to join the conversation

In order to have these conversations, we want to reach out to people who are already making strides to better their communities.

Whether you’re a teacher, a pastor, a volunteer at a local shelter or the founder of your own nonprofit organization, we want to hear from as many different voices as possible from every corner of Louisville and Southern Indiana.

If you want to share your take, fill out the Google Form below.

We will use the information on this form to contact you. We will not share your contact information with anyone outside of LPM.