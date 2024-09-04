Sherman Minton Bridge work expected to be finished this fall

After several years of work to the more than 60-year-old bridge, planners behind the Sherman Minton Renewal project say work is nearly complete. It’s expected to reopen to all lanes of traffic during daytime hours by mid-November.

According to a news release, replacing hanger cables, which is the last main part of the large-scale project, will be done soon with some minor work remaining.

Crews have already replaced 116 of the 136 outdated cables.

Planners also say the long-term closures necessary for the project are done, the last being a nine-day directional closure last month. The Sherman Minton Bridge is one of only two non-tolled bridges in the area, and the only connecting Southern Indiana to west Louisville.

According to the release, there will still be lane restrictions until the project is complete, including a few short-term closures between now and November.

One is scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 13 to remove equipment above the lower deck of the bridge. This will impact eastbound traffic only. Starting on or after Sept. 23, there will be overnight ramp closures at the Interstate 265 interchanges with I-65 and I-64 for ramp striping.

“We appreciate the public’s continued patience as contract crews work to wrap up the final construction activities of the project,” Indiana Department of Transportation project manager Danny Corbin said in the release. “The Sherman Minton Renewal will add up to 30 years of life to this vital community connector.”

