Environmental group: Mosquito-friendly days are on the rise in central, eastern Kentucky

WEKU | By John McGary
Published August 29, 2024 at 9:14 AM EDT
Close-up of a mosquito
Pixabay.com
According to a New Jersey-based nonprofit, climate change is responsible for the increased number of mosquito-friendly days — by 21 in Lexington and 27 in Hazard, from 1979-2022.

The latest data by a New Jersey-based nonprofit shows central and eastern Kentucky have become more habitable for mosquitos.

The report by Climate Central show Lexington’s mosquito season increased by 21 days and Hazard’s by 27 days between 1979 and 2022. Jen Brady is a senior data analyst with the organization.

“Mosquitoes like a certain temperature. That's why we have mosquito problems in the summer, because they like summer temperatures. Unfortunately, we're seeing summer-like temperatures in May and in September, and we're seeing more hospitable temperatures for longer periods.”

Brady said they began with a research paper showing the conditions under which mosquitos thrive.

“What we did is they gave a temperature range and humidity range. And so all we did was, we looked at the temperature and humidity in all these cities and said, ‘How many of those days would mosquitoes be happy living in those cities?’ And that's how we got our number.”

Brady said climate change is to blame for the increase -– and if the trend continues, mosquitos most common to Kentucky could be replaced by others carrying different diseases. She said that’s already happening in Florida and Texas.

