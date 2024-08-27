© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

DOJ says Kentucky puts too many Louisvillians in psychiatric hospitals

Louisville Public Media | By Morgan Watkins
Published August 27, 2024 at 5:37 PM EDT
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen standing at a podium with a Louisville Metro Government logo on it.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
At a press conference last year in Louisville, Attorney General Merrick Garland presented findings from a Department of Justice investigation into LMPD.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday that Kentucky’s state government is unnecessarily placing Louisvillians with serious mental illnesses in psychiatric hospitals.

In a new investigative report, Justice Department officials said they have reasonable cause to believe the state is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by relying too much on psychiatric hospitals.

The federal investigation began in 2022. Since then, the Justice Department determined thousands of people are sent to psychiatric hospitals in Louisville each year, with more than 1,000 people getting admitted multiple times. Many of those admissions can and should be prevented, the agency said.

“These findings demonstrate that the commonwealth of Kentucky fails to provide adequate community-based mental health services for individuals with serious mental illness in the Louisville Metro area,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky in a news release Tuesday.

“Beyond the violations, however, these findings are also about recognizing the dignity and potential of every individual who has mental illness,” he said.

The agency said psychiatric hospitals are “restrictive and often traumatizing settings,” and many local hospitalizations could be prevented by providing more community-based services.

Examples include mobile crisis response and crisis stabilization efforts, peer support and supportive housing and employment.

The Justice Department also found a lack of such services prompted law enforcement to routinely respond to mental health crises.

In a separate investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, federal officials said LMPD violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by subjecting people with behavioral health disabilities to unnecessary or overly aggressive police responses.

That was one of many problems the Justice Department identified within the Louisville Metro Police. The agencies are negotiating a consent decree to address the issues.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the Justice Department thanked the state government for cooperating with its investigation and said Kentucky officials are already working to expand access to certain services, although more progress is needed.
Tags
News U.S. Department of Justicemental health awarenesshealthKentucky
Morgan Watkins
Morgan is LPM's health & environment reporter. Email Morgan at mwatkins@lpm.org.
See stories by Morgan Watkins
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.