Former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent under federal indictment

The former superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools has been indicted on charges related to sexually exploiting children.

A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned a nine-count indictment against Constant on Aug. 14. The charges include online enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a minor, and transferring obscene material to a minor.

The 52-year-old made an initial appearance in federal court on Modnay. A judge ordered that he be taken into custody, pending trial. If convicted, Constant faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum term of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Kentucky State Police arrested the former Owensboro schools superintendent in 2023 on child solicitation charges. At the time, the agency said the investigation spanned into other states.

Constant was indicted by a Daviess County grand jury last fall on one count of tampering with physical evidence and pleaded not guilty. A trial date in that case hasn’t been set.

The FBI Louisville Field Office is looking to identify any other potential victims of Constant. Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to send an email to MCtips@fbi.gov.

"Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law," a Department of Justice spokesperson said.

