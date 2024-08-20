Which presidential candidate do you think will do the most for Kentucky?

There are fewer than 100 days until Election Day, and it’s already been a whirlwind on both sides of the political aisle.

There was assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race. Trump named Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate, and now the Democratic National Convention will name Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

As both candidates host rallies in cities across the country to encourage voters, we want to hear from Kentucky voters. What are some of your concerns going into the presidential election? Which candidate do you think will do the most good for Kentucky and why?



How to share your views

Whether you’re confident in the candidates or not, we want to hear your perspective. There are two ways you can share your answers with us.



Record a voice memo on your phone. Include your name and what neighborhood you live in. Then, send it to our email news@lpm.org. Fill out the Google form answering the questions below.



We may use your response on our social media, on the radio or on our website.