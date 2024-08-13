Tell us your favorite part of the Kentucky State Fair

Thursday marks the first day of the 120th Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. Food, drinks, music and more from 120 counties across the commonwealth will be on display from Aug. 15-25 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

We want to know: What are you looking forward to at this year’s state fair? Is there a fair food you wait all year for? What’s your favorite ride, or are you too chicken for the roller coasters? Whether it’s your first time or your 50th, we want to know what you think makes the state fair special.

Tickets for the state fair and the daily schedule are available online.



What to do

Record a voice memo on your phone. Be sure to include your name and what neighborhood you live in. Send your recording to our email at news@lpm.org by this Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 9 a.m.

We may use your recording in a future project on social media, web or on the radio.