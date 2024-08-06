Spiders and little security: Seniors in Russell say developer failed to improve apartments

Shirley Gwyn moved into her late mother’s one-bedroom apartment at Mt. Lebanon Senior Apartments in the Russell neighborhood four years ago, believing she would be safe, peaceful and taken care of.

Gwyn finally had her own place, and hoped she could bring her children and grandchildren to visit her.

“My mom was here and it was OK,” she said. “ I thought it was gonna be the same now. But no, it all changed.”

In early 2022, California-based developer Allied Argenta bought the buildings and pledged to renovate and update it with new appliances, new flooring, a library, free Wi-Fi and more.

But after the company took over, complaints came in. City inspections showed a brown recluse spider infestation and problems in the laundry room. Residents say any updates Allied Argenta made weren’t good quality, and they allege the company removed an accessibility ramp. Gwyn said a lack of security and poor maintenance were major concerns for her and the other residents.

Divya Karthikeyan / LPM Mt. Lebanon Senior Apartments is an affordable housing complex for seniors in the Russell neighborhood.

Shortly before purchasing the apartment building, Allied Argenta secured deals for state and local funding. It entered a TIF, or tax increment funding agreement with Louisville for more than $700,000 over 20 years. None of that has been paid out yet, according to Caitlin Bowling, a spokesperson for the city’s economic development office.

Allied Argenta also got a promise of $5.6 million in tax-exempt bonds from the Kentucky Housing Corporation, and it received a $400,000 dollar loan from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Council Member Jecorey Arthur, a District 4 Independent, sponsored the TIF ordinance in late 2021. He said last week he’s surprised at the current conditions — despite Allied Argenta securing the TIF agreement and other state and local funding.

The city’s aim to develop and improve affordable housing in the West End, especially the Russell neighborhood, has long been a priority. It was a “win-win,” Arthur said at the time.

Years later, conditions deteriorated, residents said, and they weren’t getting responses to their concerns.

“It's sad to see these people going around like this. And it's hurtful, you know, downright disgraceful sometimes,” Gwyn said.

Representatives for Allied Argenta did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

“I would dare him to stay in this building for one week with the conditions like we have right now,” said 65-year-old resident Darryl Shields, referring to Chuck O’ Neal, the head of Allied Argenta.

“No security. No, no, I'll bet he wouldn't last a day. Without your resources…you wouldn’t last one day,” he added.

Divya Karthikeyan / LPM Darryl Shields is a resident and maintenance man, and now the vice president of the Mt. Lebanon chapter of the Louisville Tenants Union.

Shields has lived in the building for over eight years. He also handles maintenance and cleans the building.

He worked with the Louisville Tenants Union to organize residents, – 80% of whom are now card-carrying members of the Mt. Lebanon Apartments union chapter. He’s the vice president.

In his 35 years working construction jobs, Shields said he never found it necessary to join a union. Living at Mt. Lebanon changed that.

“It's been an experience. It really has. Because I've got to see a lot of people's vision along with my own,” he said.

Josh Poe, an organizer with the Louisville Tenants Union, which is now part of the national Tenant Union Federation, said his group helped offer a structure and strategy for residents to build power.“Hopefully [Allied Argenta] will recognize the autonomy and the dignity of these tenants and recognize the union and negotiate better leases,” he said.

The Mt. Lebanon Apartments union is calling on Allied Argenta to recognize the union, make repairs to the laundry room, get rid of the spiders, and provide security and round-the-clock maintenance support. They also want five-year leases.

At a press conference held by union members last week, Arthur called on Allied Argenta to meet and negotiate with residents. Arthur said he’s prepared a letter to Allied Argenta and would work on getting other Metro Council members to sign as part of a “pressure campaign.”

“Because if it weren’t for the people who live in this building, you would not have the wealth that you have today,” he said.

Gwyn, who moved into her mother’s apartment, said she can only meet her children and grandchildren at her sister’s home down the street. She said she’s trying to find a new apartment.

“Oh, go find somewhere else to stay. I've heard that. You know, that's not fair. Why? Why go somewhere else? We're paying the rent here. Why can’t you give us what we need? You get my money while we can't get what we need,” Gwyn said. “That’s not fair to no one.”