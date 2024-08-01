Kentucky is building homes on former coal mines for people fleeing flood plains.
In a three-part series, Kentucky Public Radio explored the state's ambitious plan to create seven new housing developments. Most are on former strip mines. For it to work, they'll have to surmount some complex challenges.
Kentucky's climate migration: Turning old coal mines into housing
In the first installment, experts couched Kentucky's initiative within the broader context of climate migration. They say there's a long history of moving to higher ground to avoid flooding. However, Kentucky's plan is unique because it pairs various federal aid programs with state-managed housing development.
Climate change has Kentucky flood victims weighing safety against tradition
In another story, locals and non-profit housing leaders talked about some of the challenges the state will face to convince people to move to high ground homes. One survivor explained they only moved because they "didn't have a choice" — their home was completely destroyed. There's also a tight rope the state needs to walk to make homes affordable and to foster a strong sense of community in the new neighborhoods.
As Kentucky builds climate-resilient housing, one town has their own plan
In the final part of the series, Kentucky Public Radio profiled a high ground housing plan in the small city of Fleming-Neon. Leaders there say they're uncomfortable with some aspects of the state's plan and their plan offers an alternative that gives people more choice for their homes.