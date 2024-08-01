Kentucky is building homes on former coal mines for people fleeing flood plains.

In a three-part series, Kentucky Public Radio examined the state's plan to spend hundreds of millions of federal recovery dollars to build seven new neighborhoods on top of former strip mines.

Justin Hicks A former strip mine that will be used for a high ground housing site called "Chestnut Ridge." Although it's been dormant for decades, a lack of topsoil makes it difficult for trees to take root.

Kentucky's climate migration: Turning old coal mines into housing

In the first installment, experts couched Kentucky's initiative within the broader context of climate migration. They say there's a long history of moving to higher ground to avoid flooding. However, Kentucky's plan is unique because it pairs various federal aid programs with state-managed housing development.

Justin Hicks The "Cottages at Thompson Branch" near Whitesburg is a 10-home site located on the former Marlowe strip mine. Local non-profit HOMES Inc. is charged with building the homes.

Climate change has Kentucky flood victims weighing safety against tradition

In another story, locals and non-profit housing leaders talked about some of the challenges the state will face to convince people to move to high ground homes. One survivor explained they only moved because they "didn't have a choice" — their home was completely destroyed. There's also a tight rope the state needs to walk to make homes affordable and to foster a strong sense of community in the new neighborhoods.

Justin Hicks The Fleming-Neon water tower sits high above the city on a mountain top, on a property adjacent to the site where city leaders hope to build high ground housing.

As Kentucky builds climate-resilient housing, one town has their own plan

In the final part of the series, Kentucky Public Radio profiled a high ground housing plan in the small city of Fleming-Neon. Leaders there say they're uncomfortable with some aspects of the state's plan and their plan offers an alternative that gives people more choice for their homes.