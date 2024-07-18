© 2024 Louisville Public Media

More candidates have joined the race for local seats in Southern Indiana

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT
More candidates have joined local races in Southern Indiana ahead of the General Election.

Additional candidates have joined local races in Southern Indiana ahead of the General Election in November. That includes Libertarian candidates and those running for school board seats.

This fall, Southern Indiana voters will head to the polls to make their selections for president, governor and other important top-ticket seats.

They’ll also choose who will lead their local communities and schools. More candidates have joined these local races since the May primary, including nonpartisan school board seats.

Many of the races remain uncontested including most of the school board seats. The write-in period to add a school board candidate starts Aug. 7.

Floyd

In Floyd County, some candidates have already clinched the race. Republican incumbent recorder Lois Endris and Republican incumbent surveyor candidate John G. Brinkworth have no opponent in November.

For the treasurer’s race, Republican incumbent Steve Burks will face Democrat Vicki Tencer.

Former Floyd County Republican Sheriff Frank Loop will battle Democrat Veronica M. Combs to be the next county commissioner in District 2.

Loop unseated incumbent John Schellenberger in the May primary.

Three of the seven nonpartisan New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools Board seats are on the ballot. Only one seat is contested, with three candidates vying for one at-large spot.

Clark

In Clark County, almost all of the school board candidates across four districts are uncontested, and many of the candidates are incumbents.

The only two contested seats are with Greater Clark County Schools. For District 2, incumbent Katie Hutchinson will defend her seat to Tony Hall and James A. Heal.

In District 5, incumbent Kevin Paul will face Chelsea Crump.

Republicans Connie Sellers and Jack Coffman are working to keep their commissioners seats. Sellers will face Democrat Katie Morgan and Libertarian Larry J. Mahaney for the District 1 seat.

Coffman will compete with Democrat Laura Mahan-Williamson.

Candidate information in this story comes from information provided by clerks’ offices in Clark and Floyd counties.

Several judges' races will also be on the ballot — including candidates hoping to fill the vacancy left when longtime Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael retires this year.

Those candidates file at the state level, and the information will ultimately be sent to the county clerk’s offices.

To register to vote, check voting status and find other information, visit indianavoters.com. Information is also available on the clerks’ websites in Clark and Floyd counties.

Southern Indiana candidates

*Incumbents marked with an asterisk

Floyd County

Recorder — Lois Naville Endris (Republican)*

Treasurer — Steve Burks (Republican)*, Vicki Tencer (Democrat)

Coroner — Amy Culwell (Democrat), Matthew Tomlin (Republican)

Surveyor — John G. Brinkworth III (Republican)*

County Commissioners, District 2 — Veronica M. Combs (Democrat), Frank A. Loop (Republican)

County Commissioners, District 3 — Tim Harbison (Democrat), Jason Sharp (Republican)*

County Council, At-large — DM Bagshaw (Republican)*, Matt Millies (Republican), Sam Sarkisian (Republican), Ellen Morrison Kelley (Democrat), Brad Striegel (Democrat)*, Daniel T. Harris (Democrat), Morgan Beatty (Libertarian)

New Albany Floyd County Schools 

At-large (One seat) — Ann Carruthers, Jennie Higbie*, Matt Mayfield

District 3 — Elizabeth Galligan*

District 4 — Rebecca Jo Gardenour*

Clark County 

Commissioners, District 1 — Larry J. Mahaney (Libertarian), Katie Morgan (Democrat), Connie Sellers (Republican)*

Commissioners, District 2 — Jack A. Coffman Sr. (Republican)*, Laura Mahan-Williamson (Democrat)

Coroner — Aaron M. Scott (Republican)

County Council, At-large — Ron Blevins Sr. (Republican), Chris Fox (Republican), Richard E. Snelling Jr. (Republican), Jim Brewer (Democrat), Christina Gilkey (Democrat), Don Vogel (Democrat)

Borden-Henryville School Corporation

District 1 — Adam Campbell

District 2 — Terry Roudenbush*

District 3 — Myra Wright Powell*

Clarksville Community Schools 

District 1 — Lynn Wilson*

District 5 — Teresa Cummings*

Greater Clark County Schools 

District 2 — Tony Hall, James (Andre) Heal, Katie (Hutch) Hutchinson*

District 5 — Chelsea Crump, Kevin Paul*

District 6 — Keith W. Freeman*

District 7 — Teresa Bottorff-Perkins*

Silver Creek School Corporation

District 1 — Chris Rountree*

District 2 — Scott Groan*

District 3 — Laurryn P. McDaniel

