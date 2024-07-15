Louisville Metro Council members return to work after summer break

Local lawmakers are expected to discuss matters ranging from zoning issues to Louisville’s planned Department of Transportation. There are nearly a dozen committee meetings scheduled this week.

Members of the Planning and Zoning Committee, which meets Tuesday at 1 p.m., are slated to discuss zoning regulations for medical marijuana facilities in Louisville. At the Public Safety Committee meeting, Wednesday at 4 p.m., committee members could recommend approval of a collective bargaining agreement for some Metro Corrections employees.

Committee and full council meetings take place on alternating weeks and are open to the public. Their meeting schedule and agendas are available online. The meetings are held in person at City Hall, 601 West Jefferson Street. They are also streamed online on Metro Council’s Facebook page, and broadcast on Metro TV.

The next full council meeting is Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m.