© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Louisville Metro Council members return to work after summer break

Louisville Public Media | By Amina Elahi
Published July 15, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT
Navy blue wall with gold lettering reading, "LOUISVILLE METRO COUNCIL"
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Louisville Metro Council members are resuming business with committee meetings this week.

Metro Council members are returning to work this week after their summer break. Their last major action before the hiatus was passing the budget for the current fiscal year, which started July 1.

Local lawmakers are expected to discuss matters ranging from zoning issues to Louisville’s planned Department of Transportation. There are nearly a dozen committee meetings scheduled this week.

Members of the Planning and Zoning Committee, which meets Tuesday at 1 p.m., are slated to discuss zoning regulations for medical marijuana facilities in Louisville. At the Public Safety Committee meeting, Wednesday at 4 p.m., committee members could recommend approval of a collective bargaining agreement for some Metro Corrections employees.

Committee and full council meetings take place on alternating weeks and are open to the public. Their meeting schedule and agendas are available online. The meetings are held in person at City Hall, 601 West Jefferson Street. They are also streamed online on Metro Council’s Facebook page, and broadcast on Metro TV.

The next full council meeting is Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m.
Tags
News metro councilLouisvilleJefferson County
Amina Elahi
Amina Elahi is LPM's City Editor. Email Amina at aelahi@lpm.org.
See stories by Amina Elahi
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.