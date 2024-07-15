© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Listen to live special coverage of the RNC this week on 89.3 WFPL

By Heidi Glenn
Published July 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
NPR

Republicans will hold former President Donald Trump’s nominating convention this week in Milwaukee — just days after an assassination attempt at one of his campaign rallies — and NPR will provide special coverage Monday through Thursday.

Click on the play button below for on-air NPR analysis from Milwaukee on Monday and Tuesday starting at 9 p.m. ET. And on Wednesday and Thursday — the days Trump's vice presidential pick and then the former president himself are expected to speak — tune in at 9 p.m. for live video special coverage. You can also listen on 89.3 WFPL as well as on the NPR app.

And follow NPR's live blog here for context and analysis throughout each of the four days — as well as fact checking of speeches and color from inside and outside the convention hall. Watch the live convention proceedings here, on the blog or on our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
News politicsdonald trump2024 ElectionsElectionsNational election
Heidi Glenn
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.