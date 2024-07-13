Apparent gunshots fired at Trump rally

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage at his rally in Butler, Pa., after apparent gunshots. The rally ended quickly, and Trump was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service.

It is unclear what exactly happened, though videos have been publicized appearing to show blood near Trump’s ear and on the side of his face.

The former president "is safe," according to the Secret Service.

Trump's campaign has since released a statement also confirming Trump's condition.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

This is a developing story and will be updated

Copyright 2024 NPR