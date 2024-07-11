Kentucky's 'Move Over' law expands Monday

Kentucky’s “Move Over” law is expanding Monday. The law currently requires motorists in the right-most lane to move over when approaching emergency vehicles and tow trucks with flashing lights on the side of the road. Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department said, come Monday, other vehicles will receive the same protection.

“If you've got a flat tire, you're on the side of the road with your four-way flashers on, the law now applies to you as well. The idea was pretty much anything on the shoulder now, some sort of a emergency light going, is going to apply,” he said.

Van Brackel said the expanded law is designed to protect motorists with disabled vehicles.

“The purpose for adding this in is there have been multiple times throughout the Commonwealth, someone changing a tire or dealing with something with their broken-down car is hit by a passing vehicle,” he said.

Van Brackel said if there’s not room to change lanes, motorists must slow down. People violating Kentucky’s “Move Over” law can be fined up to $500 and jailed for up to 30 days.

