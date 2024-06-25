Louisville’s police chief, fifth since 2020, resigns amid workplace sexual harassment crisis

Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel was suspended earlier this month while under independent investigation for her handling of a sexual harassment accusation raised by a police major in May.

Paul Humphrey is taking over as interim chief. He is the sixth person to lead the troubled department since 2020, when longtime chief Steve Conrad was fired by Mayor Greg Fischer for missteps during protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville is currently negotiating a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. That’s expected to lead to court-mandated reforms to the police department, which federal officials say routinely violates residents’ civil rights and fails to properly investigate sexual harassment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.