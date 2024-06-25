© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Louisville’s police chief, fifth since 2020, resigns amid workplace sexual harassment crisis

By Amina Elahi
Published June 25, 2024 at 3:36 PM EDT
Woman police officer seated at a table
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel became the permanent chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department in July 2023.

Louisville’s police chief resigned Tuesday morning, Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel was suspended earlier this month while under independent investigation for her handling of a sexual harassment accusation raised by a police major in May.

Interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel listens to Attorney General Merrick Garland present the findings of the Department of Justice’s investigation into LMPD’s pattern of civil rights violations.
News
A timeline of the recent sexual harassment claims within LMPD
Roberto Roldan

Paul Humphrey is taking over as interim chief. He is the sixth person to lead the troubled department since 2020, when longtime chief Steve Conrad was fired by Mayor Greg Fischer for missteps during protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville is currently negotiating a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. That’s expected to lead to court-mandated reforms to the police department, which federal officials say routinely violates residents’ civil rights and fails to properly investigate sexual harassment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Amina Elahi
Amina Elahi is LPM's City Editor. Email Amina at aelahi@lpm.org.
