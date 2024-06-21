Kentucky arts college gets $500K in final city budget

During Thursday night’s Louisville Metro Council budget vote, members approved $500,000 in city funding for Kentucky’s only independent arts college.

This marked a decrease in proposed funding for the college. In his draft budget, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg suggested the Kentucky College of Art and Design (KyCAD) receive $1 million.

A document explaining Metro Council’s amendments to the budget cited the $5 million in state funding KyCAD got for the next two fiscal years.

Despite the reduction in city funding, KyCAD president Moira Scott Payne said the institution was happy with the funds.

“This leadership investment in the Kentucky College of Art + Design allows for the development of a future generation of creative thinkers in Louisville and the Commonwealth,” Scott Payne said to LPM in an email. “Our heartfelt thanks to Metro City Council for recognizing the importance of this college."

As part of the half a million in funding, the Office of Economic Development is directed to update Metro Council when KyCAD successfully receives accreditation.

Currently, KyCAD is a candidate for accreditation. It received this status late last year from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

That is the same body that accredits the University of Louisville, the University of Kentucky, Spalding and Bellarmine.

Being accredited would give KyCAD students access to federal student aid, help students transfer credits and degrees and assure the institution has met broad standards of education quality.

KyCAD has been an independent institution since 2018 and has graduated nine students since then.

