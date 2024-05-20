Golf star Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment in Louisville postponed

One of the world’s best golfers has had his court date in Louisville postponed.

Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment in Jefferson County District Court has been rescheduled from Tuesday morning to Monday, June 3 at 9 a.m. He’s facing one felony and three misdemeanor charges from an incident Friday outside Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club.

It’s currently unclear why the arraignment was rescheduled.

A district court spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Monday afternoon. Steve Romines, a local attorney representing Scheffler, also did not respond to outreach.

A shuttle bus driver hit and killed John Mills, a PGA Championship worker, early Friday morning outside the club, which was hosting the golf tournament. Louisville police redirected traffic following the crash, and Scheffler arrived about an hour later and attempted to enter the golf course.

According to a police report, Scheffler then allegedly disregarded Detective Bryan Gillis’ instructions, moving his car and injuring the officer.

“[Scheffler] refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground,” the report said.

Scheffler was taken into custody, but released without bail about an hour after being booked. He then showed up to Valhalla on time for the PGA Championship, finishing the tournament on Sunday in eighth place.

The golfer is charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, a felony offense, as well as third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding an officer’s traffic signals.

Romines, Scheffler’s attorney, disputed the police report’s account over the weekend and said his client planned to plead not guilty to all charges.

The attorney previously represented Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, in a civil lawsuit against the city, which led to a $2 million settlement.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told reporters Saturday that Gillis’ body camera was not turned on during the incident, and said arrest footage from a nearby street camera would be released in the coming days.

According to the police department’s standard operating procedures, officers are required to “immediately activate their [body-worn cameras] in recording mode prior to engaging in all law enforcement activities or encounters.”

LMPD confirmed Greenberg’s statement on Monday but did not give a timeline for the video’s release.

The department also did not comment on whether it had any open or closed investigations into the fatal shuttle bus crash.