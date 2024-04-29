LPM Southern Indiana Primary Voter Guide: Floyd County Council At Large

Four Republicans are in the race for Floyd County Council at large seats. The top three will advance to the general election. Only three Democrats entered the primary, meaning it is uncontested. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been slightly edited for clarity and length.

Republicans

Dale “D.M.” Bagshaw (incumbent)

The council is the fiscal body of county government, responsible for budgets and approving appropriations. I’m a lifelong resident of Floyd County. I’ve been married to my wife Sharon for 41 years. Together we have four children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. As I often say, “Life is good.” I am a retired small business owner. The reason I decided to seek elected office was because I got tired of always complaining about local government, so I decided to get involved in the process.

Priorities:



Collaborate and work with county commissioners to achieve starting and completion of remolding into a judicial center of the old City-County Building or building new. Appropriately fund EMS services for the county whether it be county-owned, fire-based, or private contractor. Looking for all sources to appropriately fund all county services.

Joe Glover

Matt Millies

I am running for Floyd County Council, at large, because I have a deep-rooted passion for service and improving the quality of life in our county by focusing on our financial prosperity. I am committed to fiscal responsibility, and I have the right experience for the position. I have years of experience in managing teams, balancing budgets and managing finances for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. I believe my experience and passion for this community make me an ideal candidate for the Floyd County Council.

Connie Moon (incumbent)

I was born and raised in Floyd County. I am a graduate of Floyd Central High School. I worked in the insurance industry for 25 years before taking on responsibilities at our small fire protection business. I have spent the last three-plus years serving as an elected member of the Floyd County Council. During this time, I have participated in multiple boards and committees. Bargaining committees, Open Door Youth, [Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council] and many more. I have volunteered to work on the budget of the county's most complex departments.

Priorities:

Public safety for the entire county is at the top of my list. Getting questions answered for the public by asking the hard questions at meetings. Keeping the county building project on a needs-based approach instead of want-based.

Sam Sarkisian

Lifelong residence of Floyd County. I have been involved in a professional capacity with federal, state, and local government for the past 40 years with the Indiana State Police. I was in a command position with the Indiana State Police for 25 of my 42.5 years in the department. I always tried to lead by example and always tried to communicate reasons for my decisions. Most importantly besides prayer, I always listened to others’ views to understand their reasons for their perspective.

Priorities:

Permanent funding for emergency medical service using a fire-based or countywide model. Proper and monitor funding for remodeling of the City-County Building.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.