Jewish community members in and around Louisville prepare to celebrate Passover

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published April 22, 2024 at 3:28 PM EDT
Young kids learn how to make matzo during a Passover lesson at Keneseth Israel synagogue in Louisville on April 13, 2022.
Stephanie Wolf
/
LPM
Young kids learn how to make matzo during a Passover lesson at Keneseth Israel synagogue in Louisville on April 13, 2022.

Louisville’s Jewish community is prepping for the observance of Passover starting Monday night and running into early next week.

Passover, or Pesach, celebrates Jewish people’s emancipation from slavery in ancient Egypt.

The name refers to the belief that God passed over Jewish homes when killing the first-born sons in Egypt in the last plague God sent to secure their freedom.

Now, Jewish people observe the holiday by refraining from eating leavened bread, eating Seder dinners and observing other rituals.

This year Passover begins at sundown Monday and lasts through sundown next Tuesday.

Seder dinners, which include special meal items that represent the struggle enslaved Jewish people felt, are a centerpiece of Passover observance.

Two local congregations in Louisville are hosting community Seders, on Monday and Tuesday.

Keneseth Israel Congregation is having an RSVP community Seder Monday at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, Congregation Adath Jeshurun will host its own RSVP community Seder. And it has a list of events lined up for the holiday, including offering Passover-To-Go on the first night of Pesach.
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones
