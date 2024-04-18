Here’s how Thunder Over Louisville will affect traffic this weekend

Thunder Over Louisville will draw thousands of people to the banks of the Ohio River on Saturday.

The airshow kicks off at 3 p.m., and the signature fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m. The Kentucky Derby Festival will host viewing locations and festivities at Waterfront Park. Viewers can also catch the shows at several venues across the river in Southern Indiana.



Traffic plans

Attendees on both sides of the river should expect heavy traffic and detours throughout the weekend.

“Bring your patience and common sense before you go,” Kentucky Derby Festival CEO Matt Gibson said at a news conference Tuesday.

Several streets, interstates and bridges will close in Louisville, Clarksville and Jeffersonville ahead of Thunder.

Local law enforcement agencies will help direct traffic in some affected areas.

“That's going to add minutes to your commute,” said Lt. Craig Browning with the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Traffic Unit. “[But] we're going to route you around the congested area.”

TARC will provide fare-free rides all day Saturday. There will be five post-Thunder bus stops near the viewing area in downtown Louisville. Routes that use bridges affected by closures will not make return trips to Southern Indiana after 8 p.m.

The Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge, shut down at 9:45 a.m. Thursday and will reopen at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Big Four Bridge will close to pedestrians from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s a list of other closures.

Louisville

10:30 a.m. Friday – 8 a.m. Sunday:



West River Road from Second Street to Sixth Street (local access to Joe’s Crab Shack).

Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Brook Street.

East River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street.

Bingham Way from West River Road to Witherspoon Street.

Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Washington Street.

12 a.m. Friday – 8 a.m. Sunday:

Ramp from Interstate 64 westbound to Third Street.

Ramp from Second Street to I-64 eastbound.

Second Street from Main Street to West River Road (local access to local garages only).

9 a.m. Saturday – 8 a.m. Sunday (local traffic and pass traffic allowed provided there are no pedestrian safety issues):

Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to Second Street.

Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Adams Street.

Washington Street from First Street to Second Street.

Armory Place from Liberty Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Preston Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street.

Floyd Street from Main Street to Washington Street.

Brook Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street.

First Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street.

Second Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street.

Third Street from Main Street to River Road (access will be allowed to parking garages).

1 p.m. Saturday – 9 a.m. Sunday:

Washington Street from Preston Street to First Street.

5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday:

Abraham Lincoln Bridge at Interstate 65 northbound.

6:30 p.m. Saturday – 2 a.m. Sunday:

Second Street from Main Street to Jacob Street.

Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Clay Street to Ninth Street.

7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday:

John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge at I-65 southbound.

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Saturday:

I-65 northbound from Interstate 264 (Watterson Expressway) to I-64.

I-65 southbound from Interstate 265 (Indiana) to I-64.

I-64 westbound from I-264 (Watterson Expressway) to 22nd Street.

I-64 eastbound from I-264 (Shawnee Expressway) to I-65.

Preston Street ramp entrance to I-65 northbound.

St. Catherine Street ramp entrance to I-65 northbound.

Muhammad Ali Boulevard ramp entrance to I-65 northbound.

Ninth Street ramp entrance to I-64 eastbound.

Ninth Street ramp entrance to I-64 westbound.

22nd Street ramp entrance to I-64 eastbound.

Zorn Avenue ramp entrance to Interstate 71 southbound.

Grinstead Drive ramp entrance to I-64 westbound.

Cannons Lane ramp entrance to I-64 westbound.

9 p.m. Saturday – 1 a.m. Sunday:

Third Street from Main Street to Broadway will be one way southbound.

Market Street from Sixth Street to 10th Street will be reversed from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic.

Clarksville

Starting at 11 a.m. Friday:



South Sherwood Avenue at Winbourne Avenue.

Smyser Avenue at the floodwall.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday:

South Clark Boulevard at Winbourne Avenue.

South Clark Boulevard at Beckett Street.

Montgomery Avenue at Virginia Avenue.

Montgomery Avenue at Sherwood Avenue.

South Clark Boulevard at Sherwood Avenue.

Harrison Avenue at Bailey Avenue.

Marriott Drive at Montgomery Avenue.

Winbourne Avenue at Riverside Drive.

Emery Crossing at Summer Place.

Emery Crossing at McCullough Pike.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday:

South Clark Boulevard at Main Street (residents and business permits only).

Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday:

South Clark Boulevard at Montgomery Avenue (residents, entry to VIP, church, handicap parking only).

Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday:

Smyser Avenue at the floodwall.

South Sherwood Avenue at Riverside Drive.

Roads closing as needed:

North Clark Boulevard at Brown Station Way.

Emery Crossing at McCullough Pike.

Jeffersonville

5 p.m. Friday - 11:59 p.m. Saturday:



Riverside Drive from Walnut Street west to Clarksville.

6 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. Saturday:

Market Street from Spring Street west to Clarksville.

Missouri Avenue from Market Street north to South Clark Boulevard.

Southern Indiana Avenue.

River Pointe Plaza, North Shore Drive, Clark Street and Fort Street.

The parking lots located under the Kennedy Bridge.

The 100 block of Spring Street.

The 100 block of Wall Street.

The 100 block of Locust Street.

Pearl Street from West Maple Street south to Riverside Drive.

Mulberry Street from West Maple Street south to Riverside Drive

West Court Avenue at Broadway Street west to Missouri Avenue.

All alleys along the floodwall from Walnut Street west to the city limits.

West Maple Street west of Mulberry Street.

Staying Safe at Thunder

KDF officials recommend attendees stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and proper footwear, and consider bringing earplugs, especially for children.

Local fire and EMS advise parents to keep an eye on their children along the waterfront.

“In the past, we've observed children playing along the riverbank. And with the swift water currents and the murky water, if your child falls in, it could be a dangerous situation,” said Sgt. Justin Ames with the Jeffersonville Fire Department.

First aid will be available at five tents set up along the waterfront in Louisville. JFD and New Chapel EMS will be in Southern Indiana event areas in case of medical emergencies. The Red Cross will have locations in Ashland Park in Clarksville and underneath the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville.

Those who want emergency notifications for the event can text “THUNDER” to 67283.