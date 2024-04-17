Louisville and Southern Indiana voters, what are your top concerns for the 2024 election?

Another election year is upon us. Kentucky and Indiana each have primaries in May and, come this fall, people across the region and the country will be voting for the candidates they think will fight for what's best for their communities.

From the president to Congress to Metro Council, LPM News and 1A would love your help as we cover the decisions voters are facing in 2024.

What issues are top of mind as you head to the polls this year? What do you want the candidates to talk about? Fill out the form below and let us know.