Louisville Metro, police union reach deal on employment contracts

The proposed agreements between Louisville Metro and the River City Fraternal Order of Police provides a work contract for LMPD’s sworn staff that will be in effect until June 30, 2027. The collective bargaining agreement dictates things like officer pay, discipline and how complaints against officers are handled.

The proposed collective bargaining agreement was released quietly this week, attached to the Metro Council meeting agenda for Thursday night with no public notice from the Mayor’s Office or the union that negotiations had concluded. It will still need to be approved by Metro Council and the officers covered under the contracts.

Contacted by LPM News Thursday afternoon, Kevin Trager, a spokesperson for Mayor Craig Greenberg, said the administration will be releasing more details “in the coming days.” Trager noted the city is still in active contract negotiations with other unions, including ones representing firefighters and EMS workers.

Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee sent out a press release Thursday morning announcing the committee will hold a public hearing on the proposed agreement Monday, April 15 at 5 p.m.

“I strongly believe the public should have an opportunity to review and share their comments on these agreements. I encourage the community to sign up to speak, and join us on Monday,” said District 1 Council Member Tammy Hawkins, who chairs the Public Safety Committee.

Residents interested in commenting on the contract have been given just over 24 hours to sign up, with registration closing at 4 p.m. Friday. No more than 25 people will be allowed to speak.

Anyone interested in speaking must fill out an online registration form or call the Metro Council Clerk’s office at 502-574-3902.

The two contracts — one covering police officers and sergeants, and the other for captains and lieutenants — are each around 60-pages long. There is no way to know what language has been changed or added without comparing the proposed contracts and the previous agreements side-by-side.

Louisville Metro previously approved collective bargaining agreements for LMPD’s sworn staff in November and December 2021. Those contracts expired last June, but officers have continued to operate under them while the mayor and the FOP negotiated new agreements.

Some community groups, like the Louisville Urban League and The 490 Project, asked the Greenberg administration last year to open police contract negotiations to the public and the press. They had also pressured former Mayor Greg Fischer to do the same.

Despite those demands, city officials and union leaders signed negotiation ground rules last February barring public access.

FOP Press Secretary Dave Mutchler did not respond to LPM News’ request for comment.