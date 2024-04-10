Louisville community gathers one-year after Old National Bank mass shooting

It has been one year since the mass shooting at Old National Bank, where an armed former employee opened fire, killing five people and wounding eight others.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Louisville residents, community advocates and elected officials gathered at Metro Hall. Among them were families of the victims and survivors.

The service began with the song “I Will Be With You,” performed by the Warriors of Praise Choir and the Sankofa Players.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said the anniversary should be a day to honor the lives that were lost.

“They were such good people, such good members of our community who contributed in so many ways,” he said. “They were people who deserve to be remembered, not for how they died, but for how they lived.”

Gov. Andy Beshear tearfully shared stories about Tommy Elliott, one of the victims. Beshear said they were friends for over a decade.

Beshear said he is still grieving the loss of his friend.

“[Tommy] always said, ‘Keep the faith.’ And then he always said, ‘What else should we be doing?’” Beshear said. “So even if it doesn't work today or tomorrow, let's keep trying to find what else we should be doing. The families impacted and the people we've lost deserve, at the very least, our best effort.”

Officials also thanked police officers, fire and EMS workers who responded to the scene and trauma surgeons who treated victims.

Officials recognized Nick Wilt, a Louisville Metro Police officer who was one of the first officers to enter the bank and confront the shooter. Wilt was among the eight who were injured. Wilt, who was not in attendance Wednesday, is still recovering from his injuries.

Last year, Beshear presented Wilt with the Kentuckian of the Year Award for his actions.

“We have countless emergency personnel to thank for their actions that day in a very dangerous situation,” Beshear said Wednesday.

Greenberg also mentioned a second mass shooting that occurred that same week.

Days after the shooting at Old National Bank, two people were killed and four others were injured at Chickasaw Park after at least one person opened fire in a crowd.

Later that week, there were seven more shootings killing five people.

Greenberg said gun violence has become a major problem in the city and his administration is working towards solutions.

“There are many different strategies that have been proven to work,” Greenberg said Wednesday. “So let's try something because we all want the same thing. We all want to prevent the need for ceremonies like this in the future.”

