Louisville's professional soccer teams pick UofL Health as new sports medicine partner

UofL Health doctors joined coaches and players from Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC Wednesday at Cardinal Station medical center to announce their partnership.

Now, UofL Health physicians will lead the teams' medical care.

“This partnership means you're going to see our team on the sidelines each home game, ready to respond to emergencies and other medical needs,” said Brett Hayes, vice president of UofL Health’s Sports Medicine Institute.

Hayes said they’ll offer expansive services and state-of-the-art sports medicine to players. One example they showed off Wednesday is a special platform that uses motion capture technology to analyze athletes’ movement.

In turn, he said UofL Health will benefit from the research it does while working with the players. The data will help inform treatments for everyday patients later on.

Racing Louisville Head Coach Beverly Yanez said the team is grateful for and excited about the partnership.

“And to have good people — people that enjoy what they do, people that are invested in what they do — surrounding us is such a privilege,” she said.

Because of the partnership, soccer fans can expect to see and hear UofL Health’s name more often out at Lynn Family Stadium. UofL also gets naming rights to a field in the teams’ training center.

A news release announcing the partnership also said the soccer teams and UofL Health are working on plans for a future community initiative to make soccer more accessible to children in underserved areas.