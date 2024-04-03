Clean up underway after Tuesday tornadoes touch down in Louisville area

After heavy storms producing high winds and hail on Tuesday, emergency crews and contractors were out in full force, cleaning up around the city of Prospect on the edge of Jefferson and Oldham counties.

Officials say the weather broke about 40 utility poles and left 7,500 Jefferson County residents without power.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities told him people can expect to have power restored by 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS Chief Kevin Groody said his team visited more than 1,000 structures on Tuesday night. Only five were considered destroyed and 37 had major structural damage. The American Red Cross had a shelter on standby but never had to need to deploy it.

The National Weather Service said it is likely that the same tornado that hit Jeffersontown, Indiana, crossed the Ohio River into Prospect, Kentucky. They are still working to determine that from the damage path.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear estimates there will be between seven and 10 confirmed tornadoes across the state when all assessments are complete. He confirmed one person died in a car accident while driving in heavy rain south of Cincinnati.

"That individual was a young man who was driving in Northern Kentucky when the first round of intense rain came through," Beshear said. "That death is tragic, but to have this level of damage... and have no other major injuries is incredible."

Four tornadoes have already been confirmed in the region – one each in Anderson, Nelson and Jessamine counties in Kentucky and another near Corydon, Indiana.

In Jeffersonville, Indiana, Mayor Mike Moore said he spent Tuesday evening meeting with Hoosiers impacted by the storm.

"Thankfully there were no fatalities. But our city still felt the impact with many neighborhoods left in the storm's wake,” Moore said.

Many other parts of Kentucky reported damage from a large storm that moved through the state on Tuesday. Counties surrounding Lexington and Ashland appear to have sustained the most storm damage.

Justin Hicks The Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS was still conducting secondary searches on Wednesday to check in on residents living in damaged homes.

In the eastern part of Jefferson County in Prospect on Wednesday, tree removal companies had large cranes out removing mature trees that were snapped in two. Roofing contractors shimmied up and down ladders, assessing damaged shingles and spreading temporary tarps.

Bob Brand in the Sutherland neighborhood said he lost eight trees in his backyard.

“Part of somebody’s metal roof is over in my neighbor’s front yard — we don’t know where that came from — but it’s mostly tree and roof damage," Brand said. "Nobody’s injured that I’ve heard of so that’s the good news."

The National Weather Service confirmed winds of 105 miles per hour hit the area.