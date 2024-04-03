Actors Theatre of Louisville’s new season promises drag, Dracula, and women’s basketball

Spring is an exciting time in Louisville. Weeks before the Kentucky Derby, what the world knows as the city’s greatest event, is the kick-off to the Kentucky Derby Festival. But, weeks before that, local theater companies, concert halls, and event venues begin to reveal their upcoming seasons.

Actors Theatre of Louisville has debuted its 2024-2025 season, and it promises theatergoers a wide range of offerings while doubling down on themes of inclusion, diversity and community.

Announced productions include classics like Oscar Wilde's “The Importance of Being Earnest,” and “The Color Purple.” Actors will also present another production of “Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy,” and this year audiences will be introduced to “Flex,” a drama following a high school women’s basketball team.

Courtesy / Actors Theatre of Louisville Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming said this season is embracing diversity and difference as a way to spark conversation.

Actors also announced a program that aspires to develop local talent who dream of taking to the stage. Through the New Voices program, students ages 14-19 will have a chance to collaborate with members of the New York-based, UNIVERSES ensemble, in a bilingual summer workshop, culminating in a public showcase in June.

Themes of inclusion and diversity were key to how Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming decided which plays to produce this season.

“We're living in a time throughout the world and throughout the community where the diversity of opinion, sometimes is pulling people in opposite directions,” Fleming said. “And (we really wanted) to find the way to pull us into one another, call each other in for solutions, for ways that we can continue to thrive and build community rather than devise or have a divisive kind of engagement."

Fleming is aware that some of the productions that include drag performers, may be challenging for some audience members—all the more reason to forge ahead.

Denisha McCauley / via Actors Theatre of Louisville An image from a recent Actors Theatre production of Jonathan Norton's, "I Am Delivered't" from the 2023-2024 season.

“Some feel that our place is somewhat to ‘shut up and dribble,’ to just entertain,” Fleming said. “We want to go to the center of many of the challenges and existential questions that we might have about being human and being in community.”

Actors Theatre of Louisville’s 2024-2025 season tickets will go on sale on a rolling basis, starting April 23. Members will have first access to summer events.

2024-2025 Season

*Additional events will be added throughout the year

Won’t you be my May-bor?

World Premiere



May 31 – June 8, 2024 in the Victor Jory Theater

June-Aug. 2024, a traveling show at various locations throughout Kentucky

A Juneteenth Celebration, UNIVERSES in Concert



June 19, 2024 in the Bingham Theater

New Voices

Featuring work by students ages 14-19 from the Bilingual Summer Intensive with UNIVERSES



June 29, 2024 in the Bingham Theater

Who Killed Alberta Jones?

World Premiere



July 13, 2024 at Alberta O. Jones Park

Aug. 8-10, 2024 in the Victor Jory Theater

Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy



Oct. 2-20, 2024 in the Bingham Theater

The Color Purple



Nov. 15-24, 2024 in the Pamela Brown Auditorium

A Hanukkah tale, to be announced



Dec. 11-22, 2024 in the Victor Jory Theater

The Importance of Being Earnest

Presented by Kentucky Shakespeare



Jan. 11-19, 2025 in the Pamela Brown Auditorium

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party

Presented by Indian Ink Theatre Company



Feb. 7-23, 2025 in the Victor Jory Theater

Flex



March 26-April 6, 2025 in the Bingham Theater

The After Show Show

Hosted by Dusty Ray Bottoms and May O’Nays



Dates to be announced throughout the 2024-2025 season, in the Victor Jory Theater

Editor's note: Actors Theatre of Louisville is among LPM's financial supporters.