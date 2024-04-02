Severe weather predicted for Tuesday afternoon

Louisville and Southern Indiana were among the regions under a tornado watch early Tuesday. Though much of it was called off by mid-morning, another round of storms is possible Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin Farina, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Louisville, confirmed strong thunderstorms with reports of some tornadoes Tuesday morning.

He said NWS officials were surveying storm damage after the worst of it passed through the region. The most serious reports as of Tuesday morning were downed trees, damage to roofs and an overturned truck near Lexington.

Farina predicted more severe weather later in the day.

“When and where is still in doubt, but we could see another tornado watch this afternoon,” he said.

Heavy showers led to water pooling on roads and other low-lying areas. Farina recommended caution throughout the day Tuesday.

“Keep an eye on the TV, or NOAA weather radio or your phone,” Farina said. “And as soon as you hear the word ‘warning,’ it's time to take cover.”

Severe weather is common in the region as the weather gets warmer.

“There's really cold air to our north and there's really warm air to our south. And you know, the spring is notorious for that,” he said.

Severe weather that produces tornadoes is more rare in the colder months, though an intense tornado ripped through western Kentucky in December of 2021. The hardest hit places in the region are still working to fully recover.

