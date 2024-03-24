Kentucky Derby Festival to host annual spring fashion show

For the 150th Run for the Roses, the Kentucky Derby Festival will host a show spotlighting the iconic fashion trends from races past and present.

KDF’s annual Spring Fashion Show will be held at Caesars Southern Indiana from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The festivities will begin with cocktails and a shopping opportunity with local boutiques. At 7 p.m., dinner will be provided to ticket holders, and the fashion show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online for anyone 21 years old or older. Those with tickets for reserved seating have access to the dinner and complimentary wine and will receive a goodie bag. Balcony seating ticket holders will have access to hors d'oeuvres, two drink tickets, an event pin and goodie bag, and silent disco.

For those interested in staying the night at Caesars Southern Indiana the night of the show, the hotel and casino are offering discounted rates for hotel rooms.

This year’s theme for the runway is “Millinery Metaverse.”

All the outfits and accessories featured on the runaway will come from Dillard’s, the fashion show’s sponsor for its second year. The retailer will also offer cosmetic touch-ups and photo opportunities for guests. Local shops like Generation Tux, The Lovely Fig and The Urban Market will also be featured.