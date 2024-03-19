Solar in Indiana rebounds in 2023 after project delays the previous year

Indiana saw the most megawatts of solar installed in the state to date last year. That’s according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Nationwide, solar accounted for more than half of all the new energy that came online in 2023. Though a good portion of that could have been held over from the year before, according to SEIA's year in review report.

The group said supply chain issues and uncertainty about whether solar projects would be able to connect to the grid caused major delays in 2022.

Courtesy of the Solar Energy Industries Association Indiana’s solar installations rebounded in 2023 after project delays caused by supply chain issues and problems connecting to the grid in 2022.

Most of the solar installed in Indiana last year came from utilities. Residential and commercial solar installs were still relatively low in comparison, likely due to Indiana’s phase out of higher net metering rates.

Net metering gives people with solar panels credits on their electric bills for any excess energy that they deliver to the grid. 2022 was the last year utility customers could take advantage of higher rates for that extra energy.

