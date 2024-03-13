Sherman Minton Bridge reopens to vehicle traffic

The Sherman Minton bridge connecting Louisville to New Albany via Interstate 64, has reopened on the top and bottom deck to eastbound and westbound vehicle traffic, according to officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project.

Officials said engineers with the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet completed emergency repairs and final inspections this morning.

This comes after an emergency bridge closure late last week.

After some maintenance a week ago, officials said engineers discovered the lateral beams on the bridge were misaligned. The closure was out of caution to avoid any potential public safety risk.

Following the closure, engineers conducted detailed inspections to assess the necessary repair work, officials said. Repairs include “relocating temporary construction rigging and tensioning the bridge connections,” according to an online statement from the bridge’s project management group.

Officials said all safety specifications under INDOT, KYTC and the Federal Highway Administration were met prior to the bridge reopening.