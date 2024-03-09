Pop-up locations in Louisville are offering free COVID-19 testing

Two locations in Louisville will offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursdays to early June.

On the first Thursday of every month, The Salvation Army at 911 Brook Street will offer free COVID testing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Testing will last until June 6.

Open Hands Kitchen at 1026 South Jackson Street will offer free COVID testing from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of each month. Pop-up testing at this location will last until June 13.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks at both locations, and masks will be provided if necessary. Rapid testing and PCR testing will be available.

The free testing is offered through partnerships with the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness, the Kentucky Nurses Association and Family Health Centers.

Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation has free, at-home testing kits available at its community center locations while supplies last. The federal government also offers free, at-home COVID tests to order online.