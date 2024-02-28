Prosecutor won’t file charges against Floyd County Council member

Special prosecutor Jeremy Mull has filed a final report showing he does not intend to file criminal charges against Floyd County Council Member Denise Konkle.

Mull was named as a special prosecutor in the case last June. It followed an investigation by Indiana State Police into allegations that Konkle didn’t live in the county she represented as an elected official, and that she failed to submit election paperwork on time.

In his final report of the investigation Tuesday, Mull wrote that “There does not at this time exist a sufficient amount of evidence to prove that Denise Konkle committed any crime beyond a reasonable doubt.”

His review included the state police investigation and applicable state law. He also took into account an Indiana Supreme Court opinion issued earlier this month overturning the conviction of former Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising.

Teising had been convicted of 21 counts of theft after prosecutors said she continued to receive paychecks while working remotely and traveling out of state in a camper during 2020 and 2021. Though not facing criminal charges, Konkle is still part of a separate but related civil lawsuit filed last April by former Floyd County Council candidate Charles Moon.

In that case, Moon filed a petition to declare Konkle’s Floyd County Council seat forfeited based on her living outside the county during and after the election.

Konkle was reelected to the council in November 2022. Her attorney previously filed a response in that case showing she had temporarily lived in Harrison County from October 2022 to April 2023 while waiting to close on her new Floyd County home.

Floyd County Council members Connie Moon and Danny Short, and Floyd County Republican Party Chair Heather Peters have since joined the civil case against Konkle.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for later this week.

