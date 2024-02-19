© 2024 Louisville Public Media

One injured, many displaced after apartment building fire in Louisville

Louisville Public Media | By Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Published February 19, 2024 at 11:06 AM EST
Multiple fire trucks with ladders extended fight a fire near downtown Louisville.
Jacob Ryan
/
LPM
About 100 firefighters responded to the apartment fire in Nulu.

An apartment building in Phoenix Hill is considered a complete loss after a fire. Thirty-seven units were occupied, and the people who lived there will have to find new homes.

A fire that started early Monday morning burned an apartment building in Phoenix Hill. Fire department officials consider the 310 @ Nulu building a total loss, and as of mid-morning were still fighting to contain it.

Crews responded to an initial report of a burning awning outside the structure at East Liberty and Jefferson Streets.

Capt. Donovan Sims confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He said there are 37 occupied units in the building, which are no longer habitable.

Fire trucks are lined up outside an apartment building, spraying water on the roof.
Jacob Ryan
/
LPM
One person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a fire at the 310 @ Nulu building.

Sims described it as a very serious fire. None of the 100 firefighters who responded to the fire were injured.

The building was constructed within the last few years. Sims said they don’t know what started the fire.

Jacob Ryan contributed to this reporting.

Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Bec is LPM's news director. Email Bec at bec@lpm.org.
