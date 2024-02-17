Local groups partner to offer free, holistic mental health services to west Louisville residents

A new program will offer free mental health counseling and massage therapy services to people ages 18 to 35 who live in the Shawnee, Russell, California, Chickasaw or Park Hill neighborhoods.

The nonprofit Tip It Forward is partnering with Martin and Muir Counseling on the initiative, which is funded by grant money from Humana and Greater Louisville Inc., the local chamber of commerce.

“We're really excited for that support and investment in this kind of model,” said Tip It Forward’s founder, Kammaleathahh Livingstone.

Residents who sign up for the program will receive three free therapy sessions through Martin and Muir, as well as three free massage therapy sessions provided by Tip It Forward that will incorporate mindfulness techniques.

Livingstone said they’re integrating holistic health services that support people recovering from trauma.

“The reason why it's so essential is that so much of trauma and mental health challenges — they don't just surface in our mind and in our thoughts,” Livingstone said. “There can be symptoms that happen physically in the body, such as physical pain, low-back pain, headaches, stomach pain.”

Renesha Martin, co-owner of Martin and Muir Counseling, said the program aims to help normalize mental health and reduce barriers to accessing these services.

“We want this to be an opportunity to check in with yourself the same way that we check in with our primary care [providers],” she said. “It’s free. It’s not going to cost anything but the time to just put into understanding and seeing the bigger picture — that there are other ways to heal.”

People can learn more about the initiative and sign up at a kickoff event Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Blak Koffee in the Russell neighborhood.

At least 80 participants will get free services through the program, according to information provided by Livingstone. Later on, the University of Louisville and Spalding University will help research the initiative’s local impact.

Enrollment in the program officially begins in March.

Anyone interested in the program can contact Martin and Muir Counseling by calling (502) 383-2969 or emailing intake@martinandmuir.com.