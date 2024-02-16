Louisville organization hosting free dental care clinic Saturday

Once a month, the Louisville Dental Society offers dental services at no cost at its Free Smiles Clinic.

The group of volunteers consists of licensed dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants and pre-dental university students. Their services include cleanings, cavity fillings, tooth extractions and X-rays for people without dental insurance.

Jennifer Hasch Harrison has volunteered since the clinics started in 2015.

“I was there at the first clinic, and I'm there at most of them,” she said. “Working in the underserved [population] full time let me know how great the need was and how many disparities there were in oral health.”

In those eight years, the group said it's provided $1 million worth of free dental care.

People interested in Saturday’s clinic must call Family Community Clinic at 502-384-8444 to schedule an appointment.

The clinics normally last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., but this month’s will stay open until 4 p.m. due to high demand and to celebrate Children’s Dental Health Month.

“It's such a rewarding experience to work with the patients that we do. They're always so gracious and grateful,” Harrison said. “A lot of people are afraid to go to the dentist, right? And so it's a unique experience when you're done and you get a huge hug or someone's eyes filled with tears, just out of gratitude.”

Harrison said as the demand for dental care increases each year, so does the need for more volunteers. The clinic is seeking licensed clinicians, dental assistants and Spanish interpreters.

With more volunteers, Harrison said she hopes the group can open more locations and operate multiple days a week.

Another free clinic will be held March 9.