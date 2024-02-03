Amanda Lowery selected as Indiana’s new 9th Congressional District GOP chair

Amanda Lowery, who’s served as vice chair of Indiana’s 9th Congressional District Republican Party since 2021, was voted in as chair Thursday.

She’ll serve out the remainder of former Chair Jamey Noel’s term. Noel, who called the closed caucus, recently tendered his resignation to the state amid criminal allegations including theft and corrupt business influence.

Ripley County Republican Party Chair John Moton will serve as the new vice chair.

Lowery, who is currently the Jackson County Republican Party leader, said she’s enjoyed her time with the 9th Congressional District, and ready to work with others toward success in the upcoming elections. This year’s ballots will include national, state and local offices.

“We have a big election this year,” Lowery said. “Our job is to get good Republicans across the finish line in May in November. That's our primary focus. And we’re ready to get to work to get that done.”

Noel, former Clark County sheriff who had served as the 9th Congressional District chair since 2011, was arrested in November and charged with 15 felonies.

On Thursday, Special Judge Larry Medlock approved a motion for the prosecution to file 10 additional charges. Noel’s wife is also charged.

Lowery said the evolving situation and continued news of the former 9th Congressional District leader’s case had led to frustration among some committee members and made their work “increasingly more difficult.”

District officers previously reached out to committee members to gauge their feelings on whether Noel should step down. He notified the state about two weeks ago he intended to resign upon selection of his successor.

Lowery said if he hadn’t stepped down, district members could have moved toward requesting a special meeting to vote on his removal.

But Lowery said now, they’re ready to look toward the future.

“I think we're just feeling relieved that we've addressed this issue,” she said. “And we can put this chapter behind us and move forward.”

Noel is also resigning as Clark County Republican Party chair, a spot he’s held since 2009. A closed caucus will be held Feb. 8 to select a new county party chair.

Lowery served as 9th Congressional District treasurer before stepping into the role of vice chair in March 2021.

The district’s next regular vote for officers is slated for March 2025.

